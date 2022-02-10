Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Drone show in Kaohsiung pays tribute to countries aiding Taiwan during pandemic

Display features thank you message to Taiwan’s partners and more

  158
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 16:48
Kaohsiung puts on drone show for 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival. (Kaohsiung City Government image)
Kaohsiung puts on drone show for 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival. (Kaohsiung City Government image)

Kaohsiung puts on drone show for 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival. (Kaohsiung City Government image)

Kaohsiung puts on drone show for 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival. (Kaohsiung City Government image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 12-minute drone display that illuminated the skies of Kaohsiung on Wednesday (Feb. 9) showed Taiwan’s gratitude toward countries that have come to its aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival, a fleet of 1,500 drones performed the light spectacle above Love River Bay at 9:45 p.m. in what was billed as the largest of its kind in Taiwan.

One of the highlights was a series of hearts depicting the flags of various countries that donated vaccines and other aid for Taiwan, including the U.S. and Japan. “Taiwan can help, and Taiwan thanks you for the help,” said Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁).

The display kicked off with the appearance of a giant “Tiger God” — an iconic deity in Taoist belief that has the power to expel evil spirits. Other motifs in the dazzling light arrangement included a rotating Earth 40 stories up as well as Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), Olympic medalist and the world's No. 1 badminton player in women's singles.

There will be four more sessions of the drone show at 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19. Those who cannot travel to the harbor city can watch it on the Kaohsiung City Government’s YouTube channel.

Visit the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival website to learn more.

Drone show in Kaohsiung pays tribute to countries aiding Taiwan during pandemic

Drone show in Kaohsiung pays tribute to countries aiding Taiwan during pandemic

Drone show in Kaohsiung pays tribute to countries aiding Taiwan during pandemic
Kaohsiung puts on drone show for 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival. (Kaohsiung City Government images)
Taiwan
Kaohsiung
Taiwan Lantern Festival
drone show

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Hsinchu donates masks to Palauan state
Taiwan's Hsinchu donates masks to Palauan state
2022/02/10 09:40
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/02/10 09:35
Argentinian youths thank Taiwan for bicycle donations
Argentinian youths thank Taiwan for bicycle donations
2022/02/10 09:31
Taipei wants to test 7,000 employees for COVID at Deloitte building
Taipei wants to test 7,000 employees for COVID at Deloitte building
2022/02/09 20:49
COVID cluster of unknown origin rises to 4 in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
COVID cluster of unknown origin rises to 4 in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
2022/02/09 18:07

Updated : 2022-02-10 17:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
"