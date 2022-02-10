Drone show in Kaohsiung pays tribute to countries aiding Taiwan during pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 12-minute drone display that illuminated the skies of Kaohsiung on Wednesday (Feb. 9) showed Taiwan’s gratitude toward countries that have come to its aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival, a fleet of 1,500 drones performed the light spectacle above Love River Bay at 9:45 p.m. in what was billed as the largest of its kind in Taiwan.

One of the highlights was a series of hearts depicting the flags of various countries that donated vaccines and other aid for Taiwan, including the U.S. and Japan. “Taiwan can help, and Taiwan thanks you for the help,” said Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁).

The display kicked off with the appearance of a giant “Tiger God” — an iconic deity in Taoist belief that has the power to expel evil spirits. Other motifs in the dazzling light arrangement included a rotating Earth 40 stories up as well as Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎), Olympic medalist and the world's No. 1 badminton player in women's singles.

There will be four more sessions of the drone show at 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19. Those who cannot travel to the harbor city can watch it on the Kaohsiung City Government’s YouTube channel.

Visit the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival website to learn more.



Kaohsiung puts on drone show for 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival. (Kaohsiung City Government images)