South Carolina legislature passes pro-Taiwan resolutions

Taiwanese Representative to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. Taiwanese Representative to U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Both the South Carolina Senate and House of Representatives passed pro-Taiwan resolutions on Tuesday (Feb. 8) supporting meaningful international participation for Taiwan and calling for a U.S.-Taiwan bilateral trade agreement.

The resolutions also urged the South Carolina Department of Education and the Higher Education Commission to sign a memorandum of cooperation with Taiwanese counterparts as soon as possible to create opportunities for two-way educational, cultural, and language exchanges, the Liberty Times reported.

Taiwanese envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) was invited to witness the ratification of the resolutions.

She held talks with South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander and attended a House Republican caucus luncheon with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, and Speaker of the House James Lucas. They shared views on the progress of Taiwan-U.S. relations and Taiwan-South Carolina cooperation.

In a speech, Hsiao thanked the South Carolina government for its long-term support and cooperation. As China's oppression continues to increase, Taiwan will continue to defend democracy and freedom, she said.

The representative added that with the support of the U.S., Taiwan will become key to defending against the Chinese threat.

Hsiao also said economic partnership is an important part of bilateral relations, pointing out that Taiwan has continuously invested a lot in South Carolina.

Hsiao reiterated that the Taiwan-U.S. partnership is based on common values such as democracy, freedom, peace, and prosperity, and she expressed hope that South Carolina will work with Taiwan to create more opportunities for cooperation.