Singapore Furniture Industry Drives Deeper into Sustainability, Aims for Stronger Industry Action for International Leadership, Advocacy

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 February 2022 - The Singapore Furniture Industries Council (SFIC) said the trade association and its members will plan and execute a more systematic strategy to create a truly sustainable ecosystem. It will ride on its industry strengths to enable its ecosystem to commit to leadership and advocacy in international markets.

The industry also wants to deliver more creative solutions for high-density urban environments.

Within the next four years, the vision is to transform Singapore's furniture industry into a regional hub for best sustainability practices in ASEAN, facilitating capacity building and knowledge sharing within the region. Aligned to this is the pursuit to become a leader in regulatory standards and compliance, especially in the interior fit-out sub-segment of the built-environment.

The fresh push by SFIC comes on the back of a just-completed industry engagement exercise. In this effort, members said they view sustainable business practices as a greenfield opportunity and will collaborate as an industry to further understand how to achieve demand and supply side leadership. Case studies from selected countries were also undertaken to further enrich the industry understanding and direction.

SFIC President Mr Phua Boon Huat said: "The Singapore Furniture Industries Council's strategic roadmap is anchored on our industry's competitive advantage in creating solutions for high-density urban environments, as well as our reputation for high quality goods and services."

Mr Phua added that the road ahead for its industry is one that embraces sustainable transformation and a commitment to leadership and advocacy for stronger action within the furniture industry. Singapore's furniture industry has a unique edge as it leads the forefront of creating holistic living spaces within high-density urban environments, he said.

Enterprise Singapore Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Lifestyle & Consumer) Ms Dilys Boey: "SFIC's 2025 Furniture Industry Roadmap will help guide furniture businesses build capabilities and capture new opportunities with shifting consumer preferences and expectations.

"Through our Enterprise Sustainability Programme, Enterprise Singapore is pleased to support SFIC in its plans to build understanding and support businesses, build capability and embrace the demands as well as opportunities that the sustainability agenda brings," she said.

The industry association aims to deliver this goal through five strategic thrusts.

First, as the lead industry association, the SFIC will invest in building sustainability capability into its ranks through education, awareness and capacity building to empower them to seed this direction into the industry. This will include a review and uplifting of existing practices, building up masterclasses and establishing a dedicated team to champion sustainability.

Second, SFIC will champion the sustainability pursuit and engage stakeholders, including members of the public and consumers, investors, partners to embrace the SFIC vision.

Third, SFIC will lead the way to establish strategic partnerships nationally, regionally and internationally to develop a network and presence physically and digitally. On the cards is the plan to roll out a SFIC Green Inner Circle and an International Sustainability Leader Programme to foster connections and collaborations between local and international furniture leaders on sustainability.

Fourth, the goal is to develop an industry-wide robust system for quality assurance, continued engagement and compliance with sustainability practices. This will take the form of delivering more appropriate assessment tools for companies, certification schemes and support for sustainability transformation programmes within members.

Fifth, with collaboration as a key element, there will be fresh opportunities in the co-solutioning and piloting of ideas for sustainability partnerships between members and beyond, to help the industry to be at the forefront of innovation for sustainable furniture.

SFIC has just also assumed the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Furniture Industries Council (AFIC) with the aim of further strengthening intra-ASEAN trade and its competitive advantage in the global market. The eight-member organisation also aims to adopt more green practices on its journey in pursuing sustainable business development.

Prior to this roadmap announcement, SFIC announced in November 2021 that it will collaborate with the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore Green Building Council. Together, they formed the Alliance for Action (AfA) to bring together stakeholders across different sectors to create and enhance sustainable spaces.

