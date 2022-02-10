Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Foxconn to sign EV investment agreement with Indonesia in March

Electronics contract manufacturer will contribute part of US$8 billion total

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 14:57
Foxconn Technology Chairman Young Liu (center). 

Foxconn Technology Chairman Young Liu (center).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group will sign an agreement with Indonesian partners in March to produce electric vehicles (EVs) at a plant in Central Java, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said Thursday (Feb. 10).

However, he specified that recent comments by Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia about a US$8 billion (NT$222.68 billion) investment in Batang Industrial Park referred to the total sum of the project, CNA reported. Foxconn would only be responsible for part of that total, Liu said, without providing any details.

He told reporters that the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesian firms in late January, with the conclusion of a full contract expected in March. The partners include battery maker IBC, Indika Energy, and Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro.

Foxconn was also preparing EV production in cooperation with Thailand’s state oil company PTT and Lordstown Motors Corporation, an American EV manufacturer based in Lordstown, Ohio. Production in Thailand is scheduled to start in the first half of 2024, while the first Endurance electric pickup truck should roll out of the U.S. factory during the third quarter of this year at the earliest, Liu said.

The Indonesian minister visited Taiwan last October. While in the country, he held meetings with top managers from Foxconn and Gogoro to discuss EV and battery projects. Foxconn, the world's leading contract manufacturer of electronics, including Apple iPhones and iPads, recently launched a full-scale push into the EV sector.
electric vehicles
EV
Foxconn Technology Group
Foxconn
Indonesia
Gogoro
Bahlil Lahadalia
Young Liu

RELATED ARTICLES

Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
2022/02/09 14:15
Taiwanese companies look to benefit in transition toward electric vehicles
Taiwanese companies look to benefit in transition toward electric vehicles
2022/02/08 16:04
Taiwan’s Foxconn planning for 150,000 EVs by 2030 in Thailand joint venture
Taiwan’s Foxconn planning for 150,000 EVs by 2030 in Thailand joint venture
2022/02/08 11:38
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
2022/02/04 17:36
Yamaha unveils new Gogoro-powered electric scooter in Taiwan
Yamaha unveils new Gogoro-powered electric scooter in Taiwan
2022/01/20 14:43