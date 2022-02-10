Taiwan reports 37 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Feb. 10) announced 37 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 46 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include three males, 22 females, and 12 under investigation ranging from under 10 years old to their 50s. Of these cases, 18 were located in New Taipei City, 11 in Taoyuan City, five in Kaohsiung City, and three in Pingtung County.

Imported cases

The 46 imported cases include 23 males and 23 females ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of these, 15 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 31 tested positive during quarantine.

Between Jan. 25 and Feb. 10, they arrived from the U.S., India, the Philippines, Brazil, Cambodia, Vietnam, Switzerland, France, the United Arab Emirates, China, Indonesia, Sweden, Singapore, Malaysia, and Spain. The country of origin of 16 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 5,889,595 COVID tests, with 5,869,720 coming back negative. Of the 19,376 confirmed cases, 4,047 were imported, 15,275 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 130 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease.