Insomnia Market Size, Share, 2020 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2030

Biotechnology Market is estimated to reach $726.8 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Biotechnology is the technology to upgrade or modify the whole part of biological system for human and industrial welfare. It is defined as the industrial application of living organisms and their biological processes such as microbiology, genetic engineering, biochemistry among others, so as to make best usage of the microorganisms for the benefit of mankind. Industrial biotechnology application has also steered some clear processes that produces less waste, less energy and water. It is also used in various industrial sectors such as pulp chemical, paper, textiles, minerals and metal industries, among others.

Increasing demand for therapeutic and diagnostic solutions on principles of red biotechnology, recombinant technology, and DNA sequencing are the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, risks associated with GM organisms and crops may limit the market from growing. Moreover, growing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, hepatitis B, and other orphan disorders are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

The global biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and geography. Technology segment is categorized into fermentation, cell-based assay, PCR technology, chromatography, DNA sequencing, nanobiotechnology, tissue engineering and regeneration and other technologies. Application segment is bifurcated into natural resources & environment, industrial processing, bioinformatics, health, food & agriculture and other applications.

Based on geography, the global biotechnology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Biogen, and Celgene Corporation, among others.

Scope of the Global Biotechnology Market:

Technology Segments

Fermentation

Cell-Based Assay

PCR Technology

Chromatography

DNA Sequencing

Nanobiotechnology

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

Other Technologies

Application Segments

Natural Resources & Environment

Industrial Processing

Bioinformatics

Health

Food & Agriculture

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

