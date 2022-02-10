Air Defense System Market Report Size, Trends Analysis 2020, CAGR Value, Top Key Players with, Competitive Landscape, Growth Rate, Recent Development, Revenues and Forecast to 2030

Air Defense System Market is estimated to reach $49.5 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Air Defense Systems is to advance the readiness and effectiveness of air defense and other military forces, operating singly or in a Joint warfare context, through research, development, engineering, and test and evaluation of current and future air defense and related systems and technologies. Air defense is based on integration and coordinated use of airborne and/or ground based active and passive sensors, command control centers and weapons of various types.

Increasing defense expenditure for the improvement of air & missiles defense systems, and rising geopolitical instabilities worldwide are the driver propelling the growth of the market. In addition, varying nature of defense warfare have also stimulated the market growth. However, high costs investment in the advancement of air defense systems may hamper the market growth. Moreover, growing development of air and missile defense systems in developing economies, and advancement in technologies are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

Component, platform, range, type and geography are the segmentation of the global air defense system market. Component segment is classified into weapon system, fire control system, command and control system, and others. Platform segment includes airborne, land, and naval Range segment long range air defense (LRAD) system, medium range air defense (MRAD) system, and short range air defense (SHORAD) system. By type, the market is categorized into missile defense system, anti-aircraft system, and counter rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) system.

Based on geography, the global air defense system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S. and Canada whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, Russia, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players operating in the market include Saab AB, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen (KONGSBERG), Raytheon Company, and MBDA, among others.

Scope of Global Air Defense System Market:

Component Segments

Weapon System

Fire Control System

Command And Control System

Others

Platform Segments

Airborne

Land

Naval

Range Segments

Long Range Air Defense (LRAD) System

Medium Range Air Defense (MRAD) System

Type Segments

Missile Defense System

Anti-aircraft System

Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) System

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

