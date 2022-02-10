Aircraft Battery Market Size 2020 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Manufacturers Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook 2030 Research Report

Aircraft Battery Market is estimated to reach $916 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2025.

An aircraft has a main battery & auxiliary power unit (APU) battery. The main battery is useful in refueling the plane, also offers backup power to the aircraft in emergency power failure. Aircraft batteries assist to power the electrical system in an aircraft. Lithium ion batteries are used in main & APU batteries. Increasing demand of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is expected to act as a major driver for the growth of the aircraft battery market during the forecast period. Rising number of navigational devices, electrical instruments, advanced cabin interior systems and lighting within an aircraft drive the requirement of battery. The increase in long haul flights with zero transitional stops further increases the necessity of large capacity batteries which in turn helps in the growth of the aircraft battery market.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global aircraft battery market include growing acceptance of UAVs in civil & commercial applications, growing number of aircraft deliveries, and rising implementation of more electric aircraft technology in commercial aircraft. One of the roadblocks associated with the market growth is high initial cost of battery. Moreover, acceptance of fuel cells to decrease carbon emissions and requirement of better battery management systems would create new opportunities for players in this market.

The aircraft battery market has been categorized on the basis of offering, application, aircraft technology, power density, aircraft type, end user, and geography. Offering includes product (battery and battery management system) and service (maintenance & overhaul and other services). Battery is further sub segmented as (nickel cadmium battery, lead acid battery, and lithium ion battery). Application includes auxiliary power unit (APU), propulsion, emergency, and other applications. By aircraft technology, the market is sub segmented into hybrid aircraft, traditional aircraft, more electric aircraft, and electric aircraft. By power density, the market is separated into more than 300 Wh/Kg and less than 300 Wh/Kg. Aircraft type comprises civil aviation (business jets, commercial aircraft, ultralight aircraft, and commercial helicopters), military aviation (military helicopters and military jets), and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). On the basis of end user, the market is divided into OEM (by component (product and service)) and aftermarket (by component (product and service)).

Global aircraft battery market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players competing in the market are Concorde Battery Corporation, EnerSys, Saft, Gill Batteries, Sichuan Changhong Battery Co., Ltd., Cella Energy, GS Yuasa Corporation, EaglePicher Technologies, Kokam, and Marvel Aero International, Inc., among other.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Aircraft Battery Market with respect to major segments such as offering, application, aircraft technology, power density, aircraft type, and end user

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Aircraft Battery Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Aircraft Battery Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & Synthetic Platelets, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Aircraft Battery Market:

Offering Segments

Product

Battery

Nickel Cadmium Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Lithium Ion Battery

Battery Management System

Service

Maintenance & Overhaul

Other Services

Application Segments

Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

Propulsion

Emergency

Other Applications

Aircraft Technology Segments

Hybrid Aircraft

Traditional Aircraft

More Electric Aircraft

Electric Aircraft

Power Density Segments

More Than 300 Wh/Kg

Less Than 300 Wh/Kg

Aircraft Type Segments

Civil Aviation

Business Jets

Commercial Aircraft

Ultralight Aircraft

Commercial Helicopters

Military Aviation

Military Helicopters

Military Jets

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

End User Segments

OEM

By Component

Product

Service

Aftermarket

By Component

Product

Service

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

