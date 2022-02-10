Inertial Navigation System Market 2020 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2030

Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market is estimated to reach $14.7 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025.
Inertial navigation system (INS) is a navigation aid that uses a computer with reference to computation process which is used to control initial velocity and position, a, and of a moving object irrespective of external positions. It uses accelerometers and gyroscopes to continue an estimation of the velocity, position, and rates of the automobile in which the INS carried, which could be a land vehicle, spacecraft, aircraft, missile, surface ship and submarine. INS technology used stable platform techniques, in this system, the inertial sensors are installed on a constant stage and mechanically isolated from the rotating motion of the vehicle. INS systems provide better systems integrity and allow the navigation system to coast through short GPS outages with high accuracies. It uses motion and rotation sensors along with a computer to figure out the position, orientation, and speed of movement of a vehicle.
Rising demand for aircraft, increased demand for missiles owing to geopolitical variabilities, and growing need for accuracy in navigation are the driver propelling the growth of the market. In addition, advancements in technologies for navigation, rising aerospace market have also stimulated the market growth. However, decline in defense finances of developed countries, and system initializations may hamper the market growth. Moreover, integration with other systems, and growth of commercial self-driving vehicles are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.
Application, technology, grade, component, and geography are the segmentation of the global inertial navigation system (INS) market. Application segment is classified into aircraft, missiles, space launch vehicles, marine, military armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, and unmanned marine vehicles. Technology segment comprises mechanical gyro, ring laser gyro, fiber optics gyro, mems, and others. Grade segment is categorized into marine grade, navigation grade, tactical grade, space grade, and commercial grade. By component, the market is segmented into accelerometers, gyroscopes, algorithms & processors, and wireless.
Based on geography, the global inertial navigation system (INS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S. and Canada whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent players operating in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Electronics & Defense, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Rockwell Collins, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, VectorNav Technologies, LLC, and LORD MicroStrain, among others.
The key takeaways from the report:
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market with respect to major segments such as application, technology, grade, component, and geography.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of Global Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market:
Application Segments
Aircraft
Civil
Military
Missiles
Civil Helicopters
Military Helicopters
Space Launch Vehicles
Marine
Merchant Ships
Naval Ships
Military Armored Vehicles
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Consumer
Enterprise
Unmanned Ground Vehicles
Commercial
Unmanned Marine Vehicles
ROV
AUV
USV
Technology Segments
Mechanical Gyro
Ring Laser Gyro
Fiber Optics Gyro
Mems
Others
Grade Segments
Marine Grade
Navigation Grade
Tactical Grade
Space Grade
Commercial Grade
Component Segments
Accelerometers
Gyroscopes
Algorithms & Processors
Wireless
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
What is the aim of the report?
Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.
An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.
The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.
The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
What is the key information extracted from the report?
Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
