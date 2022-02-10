Helicopters Market 2020 Growth, Share, Product Types and Application, Top Key Players with Sales, Price, Business Overview, SWOT Analysis 2030

Helicopters market is estimated to reach $37.87 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025.

A helicopter is a type of aircraft/rotorcraft which derives both lift and propulsion from one to more sets of horizontally revolving overhead rotors. Helicopters became a boon to the aircraft industry as they can move straight up or down, can take off or land without a runway, can fly backwards or sideways, and can also hover in one spot in the air without moving. They find widespread applications in many end-use industries such as defense, oil & gas, law enforcement, medical devices, disaster recovery management, corporate services, and many others.

Growing shift towards civil helicopters, increasing demand towards technologically advanced combat helicopters, and increasing up-gradation of existing fleet are the primary factors driving the growth of the global helicopters market. However, high cost associated with new technology may limit the market from growing. Moreover, growing demand for fuel-efficient turboshaft engines and increasing compliance for helicopters in the emerging economies is expected to equally influence the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global helicopters market is classified on the basis of aftermarket components & systems, type, point of sale, components & systems, application, and geography. The aftermarket components & systems segment are further classified into ADS-B, rotor blades, HGPWS, ACAS-II, tires, skids & bear paws, windows & windshields, noise reduction systems, emergency floatation systems (floats, life rafts, and life vests), door & seats, insulation system, inflight entertainment system, actuators, LED lights, and filters (turbine, others). The type segment includes military helicopters, and civil & commercial helicopters. By point of sale the segmentation comprises OEM, and aftermarket. On the basis of components & systems, the categorization is given as airframe, and engine. Furthermore, application segment covers military (attack & reconnaissance, maritime, transport, search & rescue, training, and others), and civil & commercial (civil utility, transport, emergency rescue & medical support, and others).

On the basis of geography, global helicopters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market include Airbus Helicopters Inc., Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd., Russian Helicopters, JSC, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bell Helicopters, Textron Inc, Columbia Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Robinson Helicopter Company, Boeing, and Leonardo S.p.A. among others

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Helicopters Market with respect to major segments such as components & systems, type, point of sale, application, and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Helicopters Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Helicopters Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Helicopters Market:

Aftermarket Components & Systems Segments

ADS-B

Rotor Blades

HGPWS

ACAS-II

Tires

Skids & Bear Paws

Windows & Windshields

Noise Reduction Systems

Emergency Floatation Systems (Floats, Life Rafts, and Life Vests)

Door & Seats

Insulation System

Inflight Entertainment System

Actuators

LED Lights

Filters (Turbine, Others)

Type Segments

Military Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters (Above 8.5 Tons)

Medium Helicopters (4.5 Tons – 8.5 Tons)

Light Helicopters (Below 4.5 Tons)

Civil & Commercial Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters (Above 9.0 Tons)

Medium Helicopters (3.1 Tons – 9.0 Tons)

Light Helicopters (Below 3.1 Tons)

Point of Sale Segments

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Components & Systems Segments

Airframe

Main Rotor System

Anti-Torque System

Electrical System

Stability Augmentation System

Flight Control System

Transmission System

Avionics

Undercarriage

Environment Control System

Emergency System

Hydraulic System

Aerostructure

Cabin Interiors

Special Purpose Systems

Engine

Application Segments

Military

Attack & Reconnaissance

Maritime

Search & Rescue

Transport

Training

Others

Civil & Commercial

Transport

Emergency Rescue & Medical Support

Civil Utility

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

