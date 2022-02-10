Artificial Intelligence In Military Market Size 2020 Key Player Analysis by Share, Trends, Product, Application, Demands, Business Opportunity and Growth Strategy Forecast to 2030

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market is estimated to reach $18.8 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Artificial intelligence is the capability of a computer system to perform tasks that generally require human intelligence, such as speech recognition, visual perception, and decision-making. This technology includes deep learning and machine learning. Advancing computing power, and growing occurrence of chipsets supporting artificial intelligence are the drivers fueling the market growth. In addition, rising adoption of cloud services by militaries have also stimulated the growth of the market. However, unavailability of structured data is the restraint of the market. Moreover, rising operational efficiency of autonomous systems would provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

The global artificial intelligence in military market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, offering, technology, and geography. Platform segment is classified into naval, airborne, land, and space. Application segment comprises warfare platform, cyber security, logistics & transportation, target recognition, battlefield healthcare, simulation & training, planning & allocation, threat monitoring & situational awareness, information processing and other applications. By offering, the market is classified into software, hardware and services. Furthermore, technology segment is bifurcated into advanced computing, AI systems, and learning & intelligence.

Based on geography, the global artificial intelligence in military market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, IBM Corporation, BAE Systems, Dynamics Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, SoarTech, and SparkCognition Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market with respect to major segments such as platform, application, offering, technology and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market:

Platform Segments

Naval

Naval Ships

Submarines

Unmanned Maritime Vehicles

Others

Airborne

Fighter Aircraft & Helicopter

Transport & Cargo Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Others

Land

Military Fighting Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Air Defense Systems

Command & Control Systems

Others

Space

Space Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Others

Application Segments

Warfare Platform

Cyber Security

Logistics & Transportation

Target Recognition

Battlefield Healthcare

Simulation & Training

Planning & Allocation

Threat Monitoring & Situational Awareness

Information Processing

Other Applications

Offering Segments

Software

AI Solutions

AI Platforms

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network

Services

Deployment & Integration

Upgrade & Maintenance

Software Support

Others

Technology Segments

Advanced Computing

Quantum Computing

Neuromorphic Engineering

Supercomputing

AI Systems

Computer Vision

Virtual Reality

Virtual Agents

Learning & Intelligence

Modeling & Simulation

Data Mining

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

