Sonar System Market Global Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Forecasts to 2020 -2030

Sonar System market is estimated to reach $4.8 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.

A Sonar system is used to send sound waves to locate objects under the surface of the water. SONAR stands for Sound Navigation and Ranging. It is helpful for exploring and mapping the ocean because sound waves travel farther in the water than do radar and light waves. The primary factors to drive the growth of the global sonar system market are increasing demand of sonar systems in advanced defense forces, growing adoption in the anti-submarine warfare methods, and rising application of these systems in the fishery industry. However, adverse effects of sonar system in marine life is the major restraint for the market. Moreover, augmented implementation of UAVs for military and commercial applications and rising demand for high-resolution imaging for seabed mapping is also expected to further boost the market creating immense opportunities for the global sonar system market.

The global sonar system market is classified on the basis of installation, mode of operation, product type, operating frequency, application, and geography. The installation segment is sub-segmented into vessel mounted, hand-held and pole mounted, towed, airborne, unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), other installations. Commercial active, military passive, and military dual mode are the segregations of the mode of operation segment. On the basis of product type the segmentations includes general-purpose hull mounted sonar, stern mounted sonar, seabed imaging and information sonar, dipping sonar, and other sonars. High, medium, and low are the operating frequencies covered in the market. Furthermore, defense, and commercial are the segments of application.

On the basis of geography, global sonar system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market include General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Company, Neptune SONAR, Ultra Electronics, Kongsberg Maritime, Thales Underwater Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation, L-3 Klein Associates, and Teledyne RESON among others

Scope of the Global Sonar System Market:

Installation Segments

Vessel Mounted

Hand-Held and Pole Mounted

Towed

Airborne

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)

Other Installations

Mode of Operation Segments

Commercial Active

Military Passive

Military Dual Mode

Product Type Segments

General-Purpose Hull Mounted Sonar

Stern Mounted Sonar

Seabed Imaging and Information Sonar

Dipping Sonar

Other Sonar

Operating Frequency Segments

High

Medium

Low

Application Segments

Defense

Commercial

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

