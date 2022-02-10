Technical Ceramics Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2030

Artificial Blood Market is estimated to reach $10.73 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Artificial blood, also known as synthetic blood substitute or blood surrogate is a substance used as a replacement to biological blood. It is intended to offer an alternate to blood transfusion, transfer of blood or blood-based products from one to another individual. By use of artificial blood, it can be possible for doctors and surgeons to sidestep the risk of disease transmission and immune suppression and address the chronic blood donor shortage. Main aim of artificial blood use is transportation of oxygen and carbon dioxide across the body. In every year, thousands of people die due to blood loss during traumatic injuries & diseases. The increasing need of an alternate to overcome blood supply shortage & increased awareness and incidence of transfusion transmitted diseases led to the discovery of artificial blood substitutes.

Key factors driving the growth of the global artificial blood market include need for an alternate to overcome blood supply shortage, lack of blood donors, growing demand for blood transfusion in cases like blood loss during surgeries, anemia, and trauma, and anemia, growing occurrence of disease looking for medical surgeries, and military wars & trauma cases. On the flip side, uncertainty & lower shelf life of artificial blood products and strict regulatory approval process may hamper the growth of the artificial blood market. Moreover, arrival of stem cell therapy would create new opportunities for players in this market.

The artificial blood market has been categorized on the basis of source, type, product, and geography. Source includes human blood, synthetic blood, and animal blood. By type, market is categorized into hemoglobin-based oxygen carriers (HBOCs), and perflurocarbon emulsions (PFCEs). Product includes hemospan, hemopure, polyheme, hemolink, hemotech, oxycyte, hemoassist, VIDAPHOR, PHER-O2, DDFPe, and sanguinate.

Global artificial blood market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Dextro-Sang Corporation, BioPure Corporation, Sangart, Inc., Northfield Laboratories, Baxter International, Dentritech, Inc., FluorO2 Therapeutics, Inc., Nuvox Pharma Llc, Alpha Therapeutic Corporation, and HemoBioTech, Inc., among others.

Scope of the Global Artificial Blood Market

Source Segments

Human Blood

Synthetic Blood

Animal Blood

Type Segments

Hemoglobin-Based Oxygen Carriers (HBOCs)

Perflurocarbon Emulsions (PFCEs)

Product Segments

HemoSpan

Hemopure

PolyHeme

HemoLink

HemoTech

Oxycyte

HemoAssist

VIDAPHOR

PHER-O2

DDFPe

Sanguinate

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

