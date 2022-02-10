Hadoop Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2030

Hadoop Market is estimated to reach $670.8 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 65.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Hadoop is a distributed processing technology which is used for the processing as well as storage of very big data sets in a distributed computing environment. Hadoop enables applications to run on systems with some thousands of commodity hardware nodes, and also enables to handling of thousands of terabytes of data. Hadoop technology is a base for big data processing tasks, like business and sales planning, scientific analytics. Hadoop technology offers cost effective & quick solutions as compared to traditional data analysis tools. With increasing volume of big data, huge amount of information is generated every day as a heterogeneous database. This boosts the demand for Hadoop which is used among enterprises around the world.

Growing demand for data analytics, fast & cost-effective data processing, big volumes of unstructured data are the factors driving the growth of the Hadoop market. However, security issues of Hadoop architecture may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, data fusion, as well as partnerships in Hadoop market might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global Hadoop market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, and geography. The Hadoop market is segmented by component as software, hardware, and services. Further, the market is sub segmented by software as packaged software, management software, application software, and performance monitoring software. Hardware is further sub segmented into servers, storage, network and equipment. Services comprises consulting, training, & outsourcing, integration and deployment services, and middleware and support. Further, by end user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences/bioinformatics, hospitality/travel, media and entertainment, trade and transportation, government sector, and IT and ITES.

Based on geography, global Hadoop market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Cloudera, Inc., MarkLogic Corporation, Hortonworks Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Datameer, Inc., and Pivotal Software, Inc., among others.

Scope of the Global Hadoop Market

Component Segments

Software

Packaged Software

Management Software

Application Software

Performance Monitoring Software

Hardware

Servers

Storage

Network and Equipment

Services

Consulting, Training, & Outsourcing

Integration and Deployment Services

Middleware and Support

End User Segments

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Telecommunications

Healthcare and Life Sciences/Bioinformatics

Hospitality/Travel

Media and Entertainment

Trade and Transportation

Government Sector

IT and ITES

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc

