Internet Security Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2030

Internet Security Market is estimated to reach $64.9 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Internet has been used for sharing information, data, and applications, among others on a high level around the world. With the high use of the Internet, cyber threats are being detected around the globe and that has high effect on systems functionality as well as business operations. Internet security solutions find usage to guard the computing systems, as well as confirm faultless implementation of activities. Various technologies used for internet security includes cryptography, authentication, access control, and content filtering. With the high number of people using internet every day across the globe through email, World Wide Web, VoIP and many other services, the risk of internet security is increasing. Factors like decreasing cost of internet attacks, growing cloud computing, and strict government rules are expected to boost the growth of the internet security market during the forecast period.

Increase in cloud computing, increased internet usage due to wireless communication, policies and regulations, and rise in online transactions are the factors driving the growth of the internet security market. However, usage of pirated products, and lack of awareness may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, e-commerce and e-governance activities, managed security services over the cloud, and explosive rise in newer viruses and attacks might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global internet security market is segmented on the basis of product and service, technology, application, and geography. The internet security market is segmented by product and service as software, hardware, and services. Further, the market is segmented by technology as authentication, access control, content filtering, and cryptography. Application includes BFSI, retail, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, education, government, aerospace, defense & intelligence, and other applications.

Based on geography, global internet security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, Netherlands, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Kaspersky Lab, Dell, and Sophos Ltd. among others.

Scope of the Global Internet Security Market

Product and Service Segments

Software

Hardware

Services

Technology Segments

Authentication

Access Control

Content Filtering

Cryptography

Application Segments

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Education

Government

Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

Netherlands

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

