Automotive Interiors Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2030 Report

Automotive interiors market is estimated to reach $291.8 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2017 to 2025.

Automotive interiors describe to the interior components and systems in a vehicle that are specifically intended to provide grip, comfort and sound insulation inside the vehicle cockpit. These include cockpit modules, headliners, flooring, door panels, automotive seats, interior lighting and other components. These also comprise dash top mobile devices such as MP3 players, GPS navigation, satellite radio mobile TV, and HD radio, video playback and smart phone interfaces. Automotive interiors play an essential role in motivating the buyer as these are indicative of the vehicle quality and comfort. This also includes trucks, motorcycles, buses, vans and coaches.

The growth of the global automotive interiors market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing income levels, rising automotive industry, and the growing consumer demand for technologically advanced systems for an improved driving skill. In addition, increasing demand for perceived quality, interior styling, convenience features and cabin comfort are also supporting the market growth. However, high power consumption and high price in automotive interiors may hamper the growth of the market. Though, technology advancement and rising demand for interior styling would generate profitable opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

The global automotive interiors market is segmented on the basis of component, vehicle type, and geography. Component segment is classified into cockpit module, flooring, door panel, automotive seat, interior lighting and other components (acoustic, sun visors, headliner, overhead systems). Cockpit module is sub segmented into infotainment, instrument cluster, telematics, other cockpit modules (audio, connectivity). By vehicle type, the market comprises passenger cars, and commercial vehicle. Furthermore, commercial vehicle is sub segmented into LCV and HCV.

Based on geography, automotive interiors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, Japan, China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Lear Corporation, Delphi Technologies, HYUNDAI MOBIS, IAC Group, TACHI-S CO., LTD, Visteon Corporation., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Johnson Controls, Faurecia Interior System, and Grupo Antolin, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Automotive Interiors Market with respect to major segments such as component, vehicle type, and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Automotive Interiors Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Automotive Interiors Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Automotive Interiors Market

Component Segments

Cockpit Module

Infotainment

Instrument Cluster

Telematics

Other Cockpit Modules (Audio, Connectivity)

Flooring

Door Panel

Automotive Seat

Interior Lighting

Other Components (Acoustic, Sun Visors, Headliner, Overhead Systems)

Vehicle Type Segments

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

LCV

HCV

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

