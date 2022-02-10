Learning Management System Market Industry Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications 2020-2030

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market is estimated to reach $23.1 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Learning Management Systems (LMS) are software applications designed to develop, manage, and track the report of educational courses and training programs. Now-a-days, LMS has become a central part of course management, helping as a digital hub for instructors, students may share the information, ask questions, assign and return project and schedule tutorial activities. This application is utilized to plan, assess learning processes and implement. It provides instructors with a means to create and deliver content, evaluate performance and monitor learner participation.

Surging demand for the rising importance on continuous learning, increasing teamwork with learner & trainer, and bring your own technology policies (tablets, laptops, and smart phones) to access are the factors driving the growth of the learning management systems (LMS) market. However, lack of cultural barriers and e-learning infrastructure may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in demand of learning analytics & communication, increasing cloud acceptance between organizations, centralized source of learning might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global learning management systems (LMS) market is segmented on the basis of deployment, end user, and geography. The market is segmented by deployment as SaaS and on-premise deployment model. End user comprises academic users, and corporate users.

Based on geography, the global Learning management systems (LMS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players profiled in the report include Blackboard Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., SAP SE, D2L Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Moodle, SumTotal Systems, Inc., Pearson, and IBM Corporation, among others.

Scope of the Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market

Deployment Segments

SaaS

On-Premise Deployment Model

End User Segments

Academic Users

Corporate Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

