Meat Substitute Market Size Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2030

Meat Substitute Market is estimated to reach $7,275 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Meat substitutes are products that look like actual meat in terms of flavor, appearance and taste, but are healthful as competed to meat. It is considered as the highest quality protein source not only due to its nutritional characteristics, especially proteins but also owing to its appealing taste. Public consuming meat on a daily basis are more prone to health-related complications such as atherosclerosis and obesity. Some of the meat substitute widely used are tofu, tempeh, seitan, gluten-free, textured vegetable protein, vegan meat, jackfruit, mushrooms, lentils, beans and legumes, among others. Tofu is among the most popular meat substitute and is broadly consumed as a substitute for chicken, beef, pork, and other meats.

The primary factors driving the growth of the global meat substitute market include growing health concerns about meat consumption coupled with many animal disease outbreaks in the recent past, health advantages of meat substitute, increasing consciousness about the benefits of a vegan diet such as lower heart problems, reduced obesity & diabetes, improved cardiovascular health, and lower cholesterol risk. Though, variety of low-cholesterol meat products accessible in the market with lean meats may restraint the market growth. Yet, high growth potential in the Asia Pacific market would generate profitable opportunities for the global meat substitute market.

The global meat substitute market is classified on the basis of product type, category and geography. By product type, the market is segmented into tofu based, tempeh based, TVP based, seitan based, quorn based, and other product types. Category segment is bifurcated into frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable.

Based on geography, global meat substitute market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players profiled in the report include Kellogg NA Co., MGP Ingredients, Inc., Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd., Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Beyond Meat, Marlow Foods Ltd, Boulder Brands USA Inc., Meatless BV, Quorn, and VBites Foods Limited, among others.

Scope of the Global Meat Substitute Market

Product Type Segments

Tofu Based

Tempeh Based

TVP Based

Seitan Based

Quorn Based

Other Product Types

Category Segments

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-Stable

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

