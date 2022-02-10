Photonics Integrated Circuit Market Analysis of Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2030

Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC) Market is estimated to reach $3,554 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2016 to 2024.

Photonics is the science of light detection, generation, and manipulation over transmission, emission, signal processing, modulation, switching, sensing and amplification. The wide range of devices or equipment’s with photonic-based components is expected to influence the global demand for the technology positively.Considered by superior attributes such as low-power consumption, small size, and scalable functionality, higher efficiency, the PICs have been the perfect replacement for electronics in many devices and systems that need miniaturization and optimum performance.

High power efficiency, miniaturization leads to cost reduction, and increased functionalities & growing applications are the factors driving the growth of the photonics integrated circuit market. Though, lack of digitization and design issues may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing technological advancements might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global photonics integrated circuit (IC)market has been segmented into integration type, raw material, component, application, and geography. On the basis ofintegration type, global market has been divided intomonolithic integration, hybrid integration, and module integration. On the basis of raw material, the market has been segmented asindium phosphide, gallium arsenide, lithium niobate, silicon, silica-on-silicon, and other raw materials. Based on components, the market is classified into lasers, modulators, detectors, attenuators, MUX/DEMUX, and optical amplifiers.Application comprises optical communications, sensing, biophotonics, and optical signal processing.

Based on geography, global photonics integrated circuit (IC) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Hewlett-Packard Company, Ciena Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., IBM Corp., NeoPhotonics Corporation, Viavi Solutions, Inc., 3S Photonics S.A.S, Innolume GmbH, Infinera Corp., and Broadcom Limited, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC)Market with respect to major segments such as integration type, raw material, components, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC)Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC)Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC) Market

IntegrationTypeSegments

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration

Raw Material Segments

Indium Phosphide

Gallium Arsenide

Lithium Niobate

Silicon

Silicon-on-Insulator

Other raw materials

Component Segments

Lasers

Modulators

Detectors

Attenuators

MUX/DEMUX

Optical Amplifiers

Application Segments

Optical communications

Sensing

Biophotonics

Optical Signal Processing

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

