Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis And In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2030

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is estimated to reach $15,362 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from 2017 to 2025

Intelligent virtual assistant is a next generation software solution which enables the user interaction with PC, SMS, messenger, through internet, and other interfaces. This system uses numerous interaction procedures, that comprise speech-to-text, text-to-text, and speech-to-speech, amongst others to support users in performing their respective tasks. Putting it all together, an intelligent virtual assistant has knowledge and can also learn, is a digital entity, and helps someone accomplish a task. The advance of technologies related to general artificial intelligence (deep learning, neural networks and natural language processing) and conversational systems (interactive voice response and voice recognition) enable the development of agents that channel all network-based user interaction, responding to all needs, more smoothly than apps can. Social media is playing a major role in the advancement of the intelligent virtual assistant’s market.

The growth of the global intelligent virtual assistant market is mainly driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of chatbots and increasing smartphone penetration. Additionally, rising demand for self-reliance, rapid resolution of queries, and online self-service have also stimulated the market growth. However, system integration complexities, and lack of awareness in emerging countries are the restraints of the market growth. Moreover, multi-language help in intelligent virtual assistant (IVAs) to increase its market penetration, and inclusion of natural language processing in IVAs would generate profitable opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global intelligent virtual assistant market is classified on the basis of technology, vertical, and geography. Technology segment comprises speech recognition, and text-to-speech. By vertical segment, the market is classified into automotive, healthcare, BFSI retail/e-commerce, and other verticals.

Based on geography, global intelligent virtual assistant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Baidu, Inc., TCL Communication, and Inbenta Technologies Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market with respect to major segments such as technology, vertical and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

Technology Segments

Speech Recognition

Text-To-speech

Vertical Segments

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail/E-Commerce

Other Verticals

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

