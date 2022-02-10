Lipstick Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Lipstick is a makeup product that is used for beautification of lips. The primary ingredient used to make lipstick includes waxes, oil, and pigments. The lipstick market size was valued at $8.2 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

They are available in may shades and colors including nude, maroon, red, pink, purple, and others. Also, there is a wide range of lipstick available in the market. This includes powder lipstick, glossy lipstick, matte lipstick, sheer lipstick, glitter lipstick, and others. In addition, lipsticks are easily accessible to the consumers in the market through distribution channel including specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others, which have contributed in driving the growth of the lipstick market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The rise in the purchasing power of women has resulted in change in their lifestyle as well as growing consciousness for their appearance has resulted in the growing demand for wearing lipstick, which is nowadays considered as a necessity among the working women population that makes them feel more confident and look good at their working places.

Thus, this fact drives the growth of the lipstick market. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of makeup products such as lipstick as a daily need among the women of developing countries such as India, Japan, and China has also amplified the demand for lipsticks. However, the rise in consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of harmful ingredients used in lipsticks such as drying lips, irritation, itching of lips, and others is anticipated to restrain the growth of the lipstick market. Nevertheless, the rise in demand for vegan products among the consumers is expected to offer immense opportunity for manufacturers regarding the rise in future demand for vegan lipsticks in the market.

Increase has been witnessed in the number of social media users and internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the lipstick market strategize on promoting their products and services on various social media platforms. Thus, social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies in the industry.

The global lipstick market is segmented into product type, form, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the lipstick market is classified into matte, glossy, lip powder, and others. By form, the market is divided into stick, liquid, and palette Depending on distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include L’Oreal S.A, Shiseido Company Limited, Revlon Inc., Coty, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Christian Dior SE, Unilever, Guerlain, Inglot Sp. Z. O. O., and Relouis.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global lipstick market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

– Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Lipstick Market.

Key Market Segments

– By Product type

o Matte

o Glossy

o Lip powder

o others

– By Form

o Stick

o Liquid

o Palette

– By Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Specialty stores

o Online Stores

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? India

? Australia

? New Zealand

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Latin America

? Middle East

? Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

