Corrugated Pallets Market Type, Application -Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 – 2030

Corrugated cardboard pallets are made of lightweight material and are highly durable alternative to other types of wooden/metal/plastic pallets. These pallets are widely used as cost-effective alternative across food & beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical, construction, petrochemical, and other industries.

The 100% sustainability attribute of corrugated pallets make them affordable for wholesale and traditional retailers. The online sales providers are also majorly preferring corrugated material, owing to its fit to product nature. The global corrugated pallets market was valued at $1,062.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $1,481.9 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

With many countries in Asia-Pacific still being largely rural, the economic growth is set to foster the ongoing urbanization. The growth in population in these countries is expected to boost the demand for housing and commercial infrastructure. According to Asian Development Bank, Asia-Pacific is estimated to invest $8-$9 trillion in infrastructure development from 2010 to 2020 to maintain its economy, which drives the market in the building & construction sector.

In addition, according to the Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, 60% of the global construction activity is anticipated to be undertaken in emerging markets by 2025. The growth in infrastructure spending across Asian countries and rise in demand for sustainable packaging materials used in construction and manufacturing sectors are expected to boost the revenue growth of the corrugated pallets market during the forecast period.

China is expected to account for 36% of all growth in construction with India being approximately $1 trillion construction market by 2025. New housing projects in emerging economies are expected to provide new opportunities for construction globally, with around 270 million new homes needed in China and India alone by 2025 to meet the needs of growing population growth and urbanization trends.

Industrial packaging protects the construction equipment and materials from shock & vibration, atmospheric, magnetic, and electrostatic forces during storage or transit. Thus, rise in construction activities such as housings, commercial, and infrastructural projects in emerging economies is anticipated to boost the demand for corrugated pallets which are used in packaging of construction equipment.

The overall growth of the food & beverage industry is being driven by emerging markets such as China, India Argentina, and Brazil as the economies of these nations improve.

Furthermore, rapid increase in population and rise in living standard has led to the growth of food & beverages industry across the globe; thereby, boosting the demand of industrial packaging to distribute food across countries. Moreover, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, roughly one-third of food produced for human consumption is wasted globally during shipping and handling, which leads to shortage of food. Thus, to avoid wastage and to meet the food demand of growing population, industrial packaging plays a crucial role.

The corrugated pallets market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the corrugated pallets market is categorized into <3 walls, 3-5 Walls, and 5+ Walls. Based on end user, it is segmented into food and beverages, chemical and pharma, agriculture, metal & machinery, wholesalers, and others

The key players profiled in this report include DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, KraftPal Technologies, The Corrugated Pallets Company, Kamps Pallets, Milwood, PGS Group, Conitex Sonoco, Spanco Enterprises, and Brambles Limited.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Corrugated Pallets Market.

Key Market Segments

The global corrugated pallets market is segmented into:

By Product Type

– <3 walls

– 3-5 Walls

– 5+ Walls

By End User

– Food & Beverages

– Chemical & Pharma

– Agriculture

– Metal & Machinery

– Wholesalers

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Africa

