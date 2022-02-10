Construction Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020-2030

Construction Equipment Market is estimated to reach $385 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Construction equipment are heavy machineries designed to perform construction operations. Construction equipment are used extensively at construction sites and mining sites to reduce labor cost and time. This equipment is used for different functions such as drilling, excavating, hauling, paving, grading, and many others. They commonly comprise five equipment systems: implement, structure, traction, power train, and control & information. Urbanization has led to the augmented demand for infrastructure development projects like the construction of roads, mega cities, metros, sewage facilities, and transit systems. This elevated the need for advanced construction equipment. Furthermore, construction equipment finds a widespread application in end-use industries such as manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, forestry, and public work, among others.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=RO278

Increasing construction and mining activities, tremendous growth in real estate sector, rising demand for advanced infrastructure in emerging economies, rapid urbanization and industrialization are the primary factors driving the growth of the global construction equipment market. However, the market consists of one major constraint i.e. stringent government guidelines concerning carbon emission. Though, rising government investment for infrastructure development, and renting or leasing of equipment is expected to provide profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

Solution type, type, application, industries, and geography are the major segments considered in the global construction equipment market. On the basis of solution type, the segment includes products, and services (rental, and maintenance). The type segment is bifurcated into loaders, cranes, forklift, excavators, dozers, and other types. By application, the segmentation offers excavation & mining, lifting & material handling, earth moving, transportation, and other applications. Furthermore, the industries segment is sub-segmented into oil & gas, public works & rail road, forestry & agricultural, manufacturing, military, and mining.

Based on geography, the global construction equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexica, whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The prominent players profiled in the report include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik, Joy Global, Hitachi Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco, AB Volvo, Doosan Group, Metso, and Liebherr Group, among others. Top players such as Caterpillar Inc.; Joy Global Inc. Inc. Metso, Komatsu Ltd.; Sandvik; Hitachi Co. Ltd., and others, have witnessed a significant growth in the past few years. Innovative products, such as remote-controlled construction equipment, launched by these players have increased their overall consumer base.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=RO278

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Construction Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as solution type, type, application, industries, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Construction Equipment Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Construction Equipment Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Construction Equipment Market

Solution Type Segments

Products

Services

Rental

Maintenance

Type Segments

Loaders

Cranes

Forklift

Excavators

Dozers

Other Types

Application Segments

Excavation & Mining

Lifting & Material Handling

Earth Moving

Transportation

Other Applications

Industries Segments

Oil & Gas

Public Works & Rail Road

Forestry & Agricultural

Manufacturing

Military

Mining

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=RO278

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=RO278

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com