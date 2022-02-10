Armenia Consumer Goods Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development, And Regional Analysis 2030

Armenia consumer goods market by product type and distribution channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026, the Armenia consumer goods market size was valued at $1,734.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 2,519 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Consumer goods refer to the products purchased primarily for personal or household consumption. It includes products such as clothing, food, books, and cooking appliances. Consumer goods are primarily studied across two main categories in this report, namely FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and consumer durables.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Armenia is a landlocked country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia. It is a small market with positive economic growth prospects. The structural reforms and sound macroeconomic policy in the country enable it to maintain low inflation and attract foreign investments.

The rise in purchasing power parity (PPP) of Armenian consumers has generated a positive impact on the consumption of consumer goods. Armenia’s annual household income per capita reached $ 1,516.748 in December 2018 from $ 1,453.618 in Dec 2017.

Shoppers in Armenia spend almost $ 100 million monthly on consumer goods, primarily on food and food products. In addition, the demand for convenience goods has gained high traction in recent past. Rise in internet penetration, denser urban population, fast pace lifestyles, and challenging working hours are deepening the complexity of consumer lives. Consumers are constantly opting for products which provide efficiency and are time saving.

These factors cumulatively generate a positive impact on the growth of consumer goods market in Armenia. However, Armenia faces geopolitical issues with its neighboring countries. All the goods traded with Armenia have to pass through Georgia. During this process, high transport tariffs are levied, which ultimately increases the end price of the product. Hence, the presence of trade barriers cause hinderance in the growth of the Armenian consumer goods market.

On the contrary, the government in Armenia is engaged in developing comprehensive reforms in the business environment to provide promising investments and business opportunities for global stakeholders. This is intended to drive international players to Armenia. Initiatives by the government are aimed to reinforce the market scenario, which can be viewed as a growth opportunity for the market players in Armenia.

The report segments the Armenia consumer goods market based on product and distribution channel. By product, it is classified into FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and consumer durables. The FMCG market is divided into food & beverages, personal care, health care, and home care. The consumer durables market is classified into refrigerator, air conditioner and heater, entertainment and information appliances, washing machine, kitchen appliances, cleaning appliances. and others.

Among these, the food & beverages segment leads the market with maximum share in terms of revenue. However, the health care segment is expected to experience high demand in the market during the forecast period. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. The retail trade in Armenia is gradually moving from small and medium stores to large supermarkets and hypermarkets. Hence, supermarkets & hypermarkets accounted for the highest market share in 2018. However, e-commerce channel is experiencing growth at a rapid pace owing to increase in internet penetration and convenience of online shopping.

The key players in the Armenia consumer goods market include Procter & Gamble Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Electrolux AB, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Armenia consumer goods market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2018 to 2026 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

– Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Armenia consumer goods market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

Key Market Segments

– By Product Type

o FMCG

? Food & Beverages

? Personal Care

? Health Care

? Home Care

o Consumer Durables

? Refrigerator

? Air Conditioner and Heater

? Entertainment and Information Appliances

? Washing Machine

? Kitchen appliances

? Cleaning appliances

? Others

– By Distribution Channel

o Supermarket & Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o E-commerce

o Others

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

