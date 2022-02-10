Athleisure Market Analysis And In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2030

The athleisure market size was valued at $155.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $257.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026. The rise in number of health conscious consumers is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global athleisure market.

The global athleisure market is segmented on the basis of product type, gender, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified into sneaker, joggers, leggings, hoodies, and others. Based on gender, the market is segmented into male and female. By distribution channel the market is divided into online and offline. North America and Europe are known to be the dominant regions in the global Athleisure market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Fitness enthusiasts show high propensity to pay premium prices for fitness related products, which are necessary to achieve their fitness goals. Fitness has become one of the major part of daily routine of a substantial number of consumers. Increase in participation in sports and fitness activity has led to a more comprehensive approach of customers toward fitness and sports-related products. On the other hand, the female apparel segment is highly fragmented.

Fashionable athleisure products has witnessed surge in demand, due increase in adoption for apparel from female consumers. In addition, shift in female physical activity participation is one of the major factors that drives the demand for athleisure products. Increase in number of female fitness models, sports players, and athletes developed a holistic approach of female consumers toward sports and fitness. Moreover, the ongoing trend of healthy aging has witnessed increased popularity among the geriatric population.

The requirement of performance boosting fitness products is expected to increase among the geriatric population, owing to rise in health & fitness associated with ageing. This factor increases the demand for athleisure among elderly consumers, owing to performance boosting features of active wear such as enhanced grip, wicking, and back support. Thus, increase in participation of customers triggers the demand for athleisure products.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, millennials are on the verge of surpassing baby boomers in the country. Similarly, in Asia-Pacific, millennials account for a larger population, especially in countries such as China, India, and Australia as compared to other population groups. This set of population has been active, health-conscious and indulges in various physical activities.

They have been influential in evolving various global industries in terms of product offerings and services. They always tend to try products that are new in the market and determine whether the products cater to the requirements. Thus, millennials are being considered as the prime customers in the global athleisure market. As a result, the rise in number of millennials eventually triggers demand for athleisure apparels and footwear products.

Athleisure products require proper designing and combination of various fabrics such as polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, Spandex, and Neoprene, as texture, design, look, and other fashion attributes of athleisure apparels require systematic processing and designing of raw materials. Similarly, fluctuations commodity market, natural calamities effect on the raw material sources, fluctuations in global economies, and others are some of the key factors affecting the price of raw materials. Thus, these products are priced high, resulting in low sales. Thus, high costs of raw material designing of this product hamper the overall market growth.

Key players operating in the market includes Puma, Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Lululemon Athletic, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Gap Inc., North Face, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global athleisure market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for athleisure market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Sneaker

– Joggers

– Leggings

– Hoodies

– Others

By Gender

– Male

– Female

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

