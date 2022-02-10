Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Application, Product, Sales and Forecast 2020-2030 Report

Non-volatile memory (NVM) Market is estimated to reach $115 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Non-volatile memory (NVM) or non-volatile storage is a form of computer memory that can recover the stored data even after the power is turned off. Non-volatile memory does not require its memory data to be regularly refreshed, unlike the opposite of non-volatile i.e. volatile memory. NVM are constantly used for long-term or secondary storage. Examples of NVM include flash memory, read-only memory, ferroelectric RAM, optical discs, and most of the magnetic computer storage devices such as hard disk drives, floppy disks, and magnetic tapes. Presently, non-volatile memory find its wide application in data centers and consumer electronics, which enhance the data transfer speed and prevent data loss.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global non-volatile memory include growing usage of next generation NVM in mobile phones to enhance customer experience, increasing demand for high speed, highly scalable and low power consumption memory devices, and rising demand for non-volatile memory in connected and wearable devices. Conversely, high design cost, and low environment stability are the major hindrance limiting the market growth. Furthermore, emergence of advanced storage technologies such as MRAM, NRAM 3D XPoint, and SONOS is expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.

The global non-volatile memory market is segmented into type, application, industry vertical, and geography. The NVM market by type sub-segmented as mechanically addressed (magnetic tape, hard-disk drive, optical-disk drive, millipede memory, and holographic data storage), electrically addressed (ROM, NVRAM, and emerging memory), and other types (FRAM, Zero RAM, nanobridge, and molecular). The NVM market by application is bifurcated into consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, healthcare monitoring, industrial, enterprise storage, and others applications (power & energy distribution and defense & aerospace application). Moreover, the industry vertical the segment is categorized into automotive, telecom & IT, energy & power, healthcare, manufacturing industries, and other industry verticals (BFSI, media & entertainment, and aerospace).

On the basis of geographical analysis the global NVM market is segmented in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, Russia, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players profile report include Toshiba Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., International Business Machine Corporation, Adesto Technologies, Fujitsu Ltd, Western Digital Corp, Micron Technology, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., and Crossbar Inc., among others.

Scope of the Global Non-volatile memory (NVM) Market

Type Segments

Mechanically Addressed

Magnetic Tape

Hard-Disk Drive

Optical-Disk Drive

Millipede Memory

Holographic Data Storage

Electrically Addressed

ROM

NVRAM

Emerging Memory

Other Types

FRAM

Zero RAM

Nanobridge

Molecular

Application Segments

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare Monitoring

Industrial

Enterprise Storage

Others Applications (Power & Energy Distribution And Defense & Aerospace Application)

Industry Vertical Segments

Automotive

Telecom & IT

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Manufacturing Industries

Other industry verticals

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

