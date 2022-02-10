Neo and Challenger Bank Market Analysis By Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Forecast To 2030

Neo and Challenger Banks Market is estimated to reach $356 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 45.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Neo and challenger banks are on the verge to revolutionize the banking sector. Challenger bank is a modernized form of traditional bank, which functions without physical branches. Neo banks provide technology-enabled financial services through web and mobile interface. It is an emerging trend in the U.S. and Asian countries like China. Also, these banks have gained momentum in the European region. The arrival of new players in the market has led to an intense competition among existing digital banks and traditional banks.

Enhanced customer convenience offered by the banks, cost-efficiency and fast-servicing, heathier interest rates, and growing smart phone devices penetration are the major key drivers to boost the neo and challenger bank market. In addition, proactive banking regulations to grant licenses and approvals have also fueled the growth of the market. However, security and privacy of the financial data may restrict the market from growing. Moreover, growing investment in Neobanking is likely to gain significant impetus during the forecast timeframe.

The global neo and challenger bank is segmented into bank type, and country. The neo banks, and challenger banks are considered in the bank type segment. While, the U.S, Germany, UK, Australia, and China are classified under the country segment.

Prominent players operating in the market include Movencorp, Inc., Atom Bank Plc, Simple Finance Technology Corporation, Pockit Limited, Fidor Bank AG, Number26 GmbH, Monzo Bank Limited, MyBank (Alibaba Group), WeBank, and UBank Limited among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market with respect to major segments such as bank type, and country

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market

Bank Type Segments

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Country Segments

U.S

Germany

UK

Australia

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

