ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear Market Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth, And Regional Forecast To 2030

The ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear market report provide a 360-degree overview of ANZ Industrial Protective Footwear industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

The ANZ industrial protective footwear market size was valued at $55.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $77.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

ANZ Industrial protective footwear includes safety footwear used for worker’s safety across different industries such as construction, manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food, transportation, and mining. There is a rise in the concern for workplace safety due to the stringent regulations mandating a high standard of occupational and worker safety norms across the organizations. A variety of safety footwear is used at present, namely, waterproof footwear, rubber footwear, leather footwear, and plastic footwear.

Rapid industrial development has led to rise in the number of worker accidents along with the implication of strict regulations, thus driving the market growth. The impact of these regulations is expected to increase in the coming years. Rise in health concerns and occupational safety in many countries increases the use of safety shoes in various industries. Worker safety issues are being addressed and industrialists are focusing on improving the safety standards, owing to which there is an increase in the demand for safety footwear in various industries.

Lack of industrial awareness related to personal protection restrains the market growth. However, the introduction of technologically advanced footwear and untapped geographical regions offer ample of opportunities for the development of industrial personal protection products including footwear. The demand for safety shoes is expected to increase in the emerging markets of China, India, Japan, and South Africa, due to surge in regulatory actions supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The ANZ industrial footwear market is segmented on the basis of standard, type, application, and country. Based on standard, the market is classified into EN ISO 20345, EN ISO 20347, and others. Based on type, the market is classified into waterproof, rubber, leather, and plastic footwear. In terms of application, the market is categorized into manufacturing, construction, mining, oil & gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, and transportation. Based on country, it is analyzed across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

Key players operating in the industrial footwear market are Bata Industrials Australia, Blundstone Footwear, Dewalt, Dunlop, Honeywell International Inc., ofTENRICH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED, Redback boots, Safeworx, Skellerup Industries Limited, and Steel Blue.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ANZ industrial protective footwear market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2018 to 2026 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

– Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

– Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various country.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for ANZ industrial protective footwear market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Standard

o EN ISO 20345

o EN ISO 20347

o Others

– By Type

o Waterproof Footwear

o Rubber Waterproof Footwear

o Plastic Waterproof Footwear

o Leather Waterproof Footwear

o Textile Waterproof Footwear

– By Application

o Manufacturing

o Construction

o Oil and Gas

o Chemicals

o Food

o Mining

o Pharmaceuticals

o Transportation

– By Country

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Papua New Guinea

KEY PLAYERS

– Honeywell Safety Products

– Dunlop

– Bata Industrials Australia

– Dewalt

– Steel Blue

– Blundstone Australia

– oftenrich holdings company limited

– Redback boots

– Safeworx

– Skellerup

– Wesfarmer’s

– Oliver

– Victor footwear

– Rossi

– Dominion Cross Pty. Ltd. (ascent)

– Caterpillar

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

