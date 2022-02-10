Iodine Market 2021 | Global Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Countries Analysis, Regional Analysis with Top Countries Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the Iodine market. The Iodine market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Iodine market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Iodine market both globally and regionally.

The global iodine market was valued at USD 778.8 million in 2017 and is projected to register a steady CAGR of 4.89% to reach USD 1,073.7 million by the end of 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Iodine.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26858

In terms of volume, the global market was sized at 33,784.8 tonnes in 2017 and is expected to reach 44,1471.7 tonnes by 2023 at a rate of 4.22% from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the global market is mainly driven by the growing need for X-ray contrast media in the healthcare industry on account of the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, diabetes, cancer, and psychiatric illnesses. Adiditionally, iodine in its crystal form is used in manufacturing polarizers for liquid crystal displays (LCDs). The high demand for iodine-based polarizers is attributed to the wide use of LCD in modern visual technologies such as digital watches, computer screens, calculators, digital cameras, and television screens. Furthermore, the implementation of various government initiatives such as the National Animal Nutrition Program to eliminate iodine deficiency in humans and animals is expected to drive the global iodine market during the review peirod. However, the toxicity associated with the excessive intake of iodine is likley to hamper the global market growth.

The increasing use of iodine in formulation of povidone-iodine, which is used in antiseptic as well as in productio of nylon 6 and nylon 66 is expected to create a growth opportunity for the players operating in the global market.

The manufacturers are focusing on capacity expansions and recycling of iodine, along with other strategic growth initiatives such as agreements, investments, and joint ventures. For instance, in 2017, Godo Shigen Co. Ltd completed the construction of a new blowing-out tower at the Chiba Works plant of Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd for the manufacturing of iodine compounds.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26858

Regional Analysis

The global iodine market, by region, is spanned across five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for a major market share of 31.9% in 2018. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the high expenditure on pharmaceuticals industry as well as the high production and sale of electronic devices such as smart phones, laptops, and digital cameras, which use iodine polarizers. It is expected to reach a value of USD 335.4 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 4.48%.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region, registering the highest CAGR of 6.07% during the review period. It was valued at USD 231.8 million in 2018. The growth is highly attributed to the rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalance of various diseases, requiring X-rays. Moreover, the growth of the elecrtonics industry on account of the high disposable income of the consumers is likely to fuel the demand for iodine in the manufacturing of LCDs, smartphones, and digital cameras.

Segmentation

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the global market has been segmented into natural brines, nitrite ores, and others. The natural brines accounted for 72.4% of the global market share in 2018 as it offers a high degree of recovery, nearly providing more than 70% of iodine extraction. The segment accounted for USD 611.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 784.6 million at a CAGR of 5.10%.

By application, the global market has been segmented into X-ray contrast media, biocides, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, human nutrition, catalysts, fluoro polarizing, LCD polarizing films, and others. Among these, the X-ray contrats media segment dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for 22.8% share. The rising demand for x-ray radiography in diagnosis of various health problems such as bone fractures, digestive problems, and internal body inflammation is expected to the drive the demand for iodine as a tracer for x-rays.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26858

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global iodine market are Independent Idoine (Belgium), Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India), Zen Chemicals (India), Cosayach (Chile), Deepwater Chemicals (US), Eskay Iodine Private Limited (India), Glide Chem Private Limited (India), GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd (Japan), ISE CHEMICALS CORPORATION (Japan), ISR HOLDING (Azerbaijan), Iochem Corporation (US), Iofina (US), ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation (Japan), and JSC Isotope (Russia).

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies including:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Chile

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26858

Key Findings

The global iodine market was valued at USD 778.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,073.7 million at CAGR of 4.89% by the end of 2023. The natural brine segment accounted for a major market share in 2018 with a value of USD 611.9 million. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. X-ray media contrast is the leading application with a value of USD 193.14 million in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 259.88 million by the end of 2023.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.07% and is projected to reach USD 311.2 million by 2023. Godo Shigen Co. Ltd is the leading producer of iodine.

Intended Audience

> Iodine Manufacturers

> Traders and Distributors of Iodine

> Potential Investors

> Raw Material Suppliers

DC – Description

> iodine

> goitre

> thyroid

> supplements

> hyperthyroidism

> hypothyroidism

Table of Contents:Market Overview Market Dynamics Associated Industry Assessment Market Competitive Landscape Analysis of Leading Companies Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions Conclusions and Recommendations Appendix

Ask for Discount – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26858

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact AnalysisWhat should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:To study and analyse the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyse the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26858

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered in the Iodine market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Iodine market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Iodine?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26858

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE) Website: https://www.reportocean.com/