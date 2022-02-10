Sports Nutrition Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends, And Forecast to 2030

Sports Nutrition market is estimated to reach $66 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2024.

Sports nutrition products are primarily consumed by athletes & bodybuilders. The products are available in various types such as sports food, sports drink, and other sports supplements. Various factors like changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and concerns over personal appearance are expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Sports nutrition products are developed to improve performance, overall health, and muscle growth of athletes as well as bodybuilders. Owing to its benefits, these are also consumed by recreational & lifestyle users.

Major factors driving the global sports nutrition market are rapidly growing number of non-traditional users, rapid urbanization, and increasing personal appearance concerns. However, openness to low-priced imitation products may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, high adoption in developing nations would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Major segments of the global sports nutrition market are product type, and geography. The product type segment comprises sports drink, sports food, and sports supplements.

Geographically, the global sports nutrition market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are Abbott Nutrition Inc., Glanbia Plc., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Post Holdings, Inc., and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, among others.

Scope of the Global Sports Nutrition Market

Product Type Segments

Sports Drink

Sports Food

Sports Supplements

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

