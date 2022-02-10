Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market Forecast With Trends, Challenges, Drivers, And Top Key Players

Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market is estimated to reach $25.6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2024.

Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) comprise two classes of weapons that consist of small arms and light weapons. Small arms are made solely for discrete use, whereas light weapons are arms to be used by a crew. Various factors such as rising issues on human rights and safety & security, growing consequences of urban warfare, and growing terrorism incidents across the globe are expected to boost the growth of the global small arms and light weapons (SALW) market. The advancement of light-weight weapons for further improvement of defense system is the recent trend in the developed nations.

Major factors driving the global small arms and light weapons (SALW) market are militarization of police force, change in warfare style, and increasing use of small weapons for self-defence strategies. However, import export of small arms and illegal trading may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rising economies would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Major segments of the global small arms and light weapons (SALW) market are type, application, and geography. The type segment comprises small arms and light weapons. Further, Small arms comprise rifles, pistols, handguns, man-portable machine guns, shotguns, and other small arms. While light weapons comprise mortars, landmines, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, rocket propelled grenades (RPGs), anti aircraft weapons, anti tank weapons, and other light weapons. Application comprises law enforcement, military, and other applications.

Geographically, the global small arms and light weapons (SALW) market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, SIG SAUER GmbH & Co., Glock Ges. m.b.H., Browning Arms Company, Beretta S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, FN Herstal S.A., Heckler & Koch GmbH, and Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market with respect to major segments such as type, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Small Arms and Light Weapons Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Small Arms and Light Weapons Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market

Type Segments

Small Arms

Rifles

Pistols

Handguns

Man-portable Machine Guns

Shotguns

Other Small Arms

Light Weapons

Mortars

Landmines

Grenade Launchers

Rocket Launchers

Rocket Propelled Grenades( RPGs)

Anti Aircraft Weapons

Anti Tank Weapons

Other Light Weapons

Application Segments

Law Enforcement

Military

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

