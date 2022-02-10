Asia-Pacific Group Travel Market By Industry Research, Supply, Size, Share and Prospects 2021-2030

The Asia-Pacific Group Travel market report provide a 360-degree overview of Asia-Pacific Group Travel industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

The Asia-Pacific group travel market size is expected to be valued at $ 689.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2030. According to UNWTO, Tourism is a social, cultural, and economic phenomenon, which entails movement of people across countries or places outside their usual environment for personal or professional purpose.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Tourism sector has grown uninterrupted over the past years, becoming one of the fastest and largest-growing economic sectors around the world. International tourist arrivals have consistently grown over the years, from 25 million in 1950 to about 670 million in 2000 and reaching about a billion in 2012. In 2017s, international tourist arrivals grew by a remarkable 7%, recording a total arrival of about 1.3 billion. Furthermore, 2018 experienced an increase of international tourist arrivals for about 6% recording total arrivals of 1.4 billion tourists worldwide.

Group travel refers to the people travelling together in a group of two or more than two. Reservations for group travelers are often booked together during the course of their travel, which includes logistics, accommodation, and travelling. Moreover, traveling in a group is relatively more economical than traveling solo, as the costs incurred in meals, transits, activities, and accommodations are shared between the groups.

Nowadays, technology has become basic prerequisite to ensure multiple operations are carried out immaculately, and the tourism industry is no different. Technology has always remained cynosure for travel and hospitality industry. Technology is disrupting the established market with the advent of web-based booking and use of AI and IoT in operation optimizations.

Technology-driven players such as online hotel aggregators and metasearch engines have heavily invested on big data analytics to make analytics-driven business decisions. Furthermore, use of Artificial Intelligence has been deployed in chatbots and virtual assistants to provide seamless customer experience. In addition, engaged stakeholders in the industry are driving their attention toward enhancement of mobile experience to provide uncluttered experience to the travelers while booking on their platforms.

Natural disasters and outbreak of life-threatening diseases severely affect the growth of the travel industry. Natural disasters such as hurricane, earthquake, and tsunami affect the number of people visiting such areas, as these natural calamities damage the public transportation systems, disrupts the natural beauty, culture, and economy for either a short or an extended period. In addition, regions hit by diseases such as swine flu and Zika virus have witnessed decline in tourism. Tourist have become more conscious in terms of the selection for the destinations they pursue with the increase in medical warnings and awareness about the affected areas. Such disasters hamper the growth of group tourism market

Segment review

The Asia-Pacific group travel market is segmented based on group type, sales channel, and country. Based on group type, the Asia-Pacific group travel market is studied across leisure group, special interest group, high end group, and incentive travel. Based on sales channel, the market is bifurcated into travel agencies and tour operators. To gain a comprehensive understanding, the market scenario is analyzed across key countries namely Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Philippines, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

The key players profiled in the report for the Asia-Pacific group travel market are EXO Travel, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, G2 Travel, Apollo Asia Travel Group (AATG), Destination Asia, Expedia, Inc. Miki Travel Limited, Trafalgar and ASIA DMC

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Asia-Pacific group travel market.

Asia-Pacific Group Travel Market Segments

By Group Type

– Leisure Group

– Special Interest Group

– High End Group

– Incentive Travel

By Sales Channel

– Travel Agencies

– Tour Operators

By Country

– Thailand

– Indonesia

– Malaysia

– Singapore

– India

– Philippines

– China

– Taiwan

– Hong Kong

– Japan

– Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

