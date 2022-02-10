Events Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, And Forecast To 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.3% During The Forecast Period

The global events industry size was valued at $1,100 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach $2,330 billion by 2026. Events refer to public gathering of populace art a determined time and place for a purpose.

The purpose for staging an event can be increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment, and community causes. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events and seminar, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launch. The key stakeholders within the events market are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs, and similar others.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The growth of the global events industry is majorly driven by upsurge in frequency of corporate meetings, inductions, conferences, exhibitions, music concerts, and sports events. Furthermore, deployment of best-in-class technology that can handle the entire event propels the industry growth. Moreover, customarily held multidimensional events acts as a key driver of the global events market.

In addition, sponsorships from various brands such as Redbull, Monster Energy, Nike, Cocoa Cola, and others for a major global three-day festival down as well as a small gig or act in a social club or arena boost the market growth. Introduction of new media platforms and distribution methods further offers scope for giants to interact and organize events involving artists, performers, speakers, and business coaches. However, higher entry cost and industry fragmentation are some of the major restraints of the industry.

The global events market is segmented into type, revenue source, organizer, and age group. Based on type, the market is divided into music concert, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminar, and others. On the basis of revenue source, it is segregated into ticket sale, sponsorship, and others. As per organizer, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others. By age group, it is fragmented into below 20 years, 21-40years, and 41 years & above.

The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the industry. Key players operating in the events industry are profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

The major players profiled in the report are Access Destination Services, BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS), ATPI Ltd., Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, Live Nation Worldwide Inc., StubHub, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Pollstar, Cvent Inc., Capita Plc., Reed Exhibitions, Questex LLC, Outback Concerts, The Freeman Company, Penguins Limited, CL Events, Seven Events Ltd., Clarion Events Ltd., and Versatile Event Management.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

> The report includes an in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2019 and 2026.

> Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which assists the market players to adopt effective strategies.

> Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

> This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Events Market.

KEY SEGMENTS

> By Type

o Music Concert

o Festivals

o Sports

o Exhibitions & Conferences

o Corporate Events & Seminar

o Others

> By Revenue Source

o Tickets

o Sponsorship

o Others

> By Organizer

o Corporate

o Sports

o Education

o Entertainment

o Others

> By Age Group

Below 20 Years

21-40 Years

41 Years & Above

> By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? Australia

? India

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Argentina

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

