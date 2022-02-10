Furfural Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast Regions, Type and Application to 2020 -2030

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Furfural Market is estimated to reach $1,739 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2016 to 2024.

Furfural (C5H4O2) is an organic compound originated from a variety of agricultural byproducts such as oat, corncobs, rice husk, wheat bran, and saw dust. It is a clear colorless or a slight yellowish liquid in nature. It is a natural precursor to furan-based chemicals. Some properties of furfural include thermosetting, corrosive resistance and physical resistance, which have led to its around 70% contribution to production of resin. Rising awareness regarding the renewable substitutes has obliged companies to increase production of biomass based chemicals including furfural to produce resins, additives, and fuels to replace non-renewable resources such as petrochemicals.

Growing environmental awareness to renewable alternatives in order to replace fossil resources, and increasing production of furfural in emerging economies are the major factor to fuel the growth of global furfural market. However, increase in overall cost production is the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, development of efficient and new technologies, and demand for furfural in pharmaceutical industry is likely to disclose new avenues for the market in the forecast period.

The global furfural market is bifurcated on the basis of raw material, application, and geography. Raw material is divided into rice husk, corn cobs, bagasse, and other raw materials. While, furfuryl alcohol, pharmaceutical agents, solvents, and other applications are the bifurcation of application segment.

On the basis of geography, the global furfural market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of Germany, Italy, Scandinavia & CIS Region, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players in the global market include Arcoy Biorefinery Pvt. Ltd., Hongye Holding Group Corporation Ltd., TransFuran Chemicals bvba, Central Romana Corporation, Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd, Silvateam S.P.A., KRBL Ltd., Nutrafur S.A., Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co., and Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Furfural Market with respect to major segments such as raw material, application, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Furfural Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Furfural Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Furfural Market

Raw Materials Segments

Rice Husk

Corn Cobs

Bagasse

Other Raw Materials

Application Segments

Furfurly Alcohol

Pharmaceutical Agents

Solvents

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

Scandinavia & CIS Region

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

