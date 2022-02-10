Body Dryer Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, And Growth Rate With Forecast Overview To 2030

According to a new report published by Report Ocean titled,”Body dryer Market by Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”the body dryer market size was valued at $2,641.5 thousand in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,424.0 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Body dryers are air blowing electric appliances (similar to hand dryer or hair dryer) used in drying an individual’s complete body after bathing or swimming, thus substituting the use of a towel.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Towels are the most common products used for the application of body drying & wiping. However, use of a single towel by different people may lead to skin issues. Thus, increase in inclination of consumer toward personal health and hygiene is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunity for the development of the global market.

Rise in disposable income, changes in consumer lifestyle, and increase in investments in building smart homes drive the growth of the global market. Moreover, continuous demographic increase and rise in urbanization fuel the growth of the market. However, body dryers are perceived to be luxury products, owing to their high cost, thus hindering the body dryer market growth.

Body dryers are not only limited to sanitation and luxury but are also helpful for disabled & aged people to dry themselves after bathing., thus reducing the risk of mishaps such as slipping & falling. This serves as a major reason for increased adoption of body dryer in hospitals and medical units.

The market for body dryers is witnessing significant growth in the developed regions, and therefore North America dominates the global market, followed by Europe. However, with the growth of the hospitality sector, developing countries are witnessing significant growth in the market.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China and Japan dominate the market. Moreover, toilets in Japan are well-equipped with numerous unconventional features, which are seldom seen outside of the country. The features commonly found are related to hygiene, temperature control, and deodorization. Thus, body dryers have experienced considerable adoption in Japan.

The global body dryer market is segmented based on type, end use, and region. By type, the market has been segmented into wall mounted and on floor. Depending on end use, it is categorized into commercial and residential. Currently, the commercial segment dominates the global body dryer market, however, the body dryers are gaining significant popularity in the residential sector, and thus the residential sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Region wise, the body dryer market share is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report focuses on the global body dryer market trends, growth prospects, restraints, and opportunities. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as competitive intensity of competitors, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants, and bargaining power of buyers of the body dryer industry.

Key Findings of the Body dryer Market:

In 2018, the U.S. was the highest contributor to the body dryer market, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, the wall mounted segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the body dryer market, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The residential segment is expected to growth at CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

In 2018, the commercial segment dominated the global market, and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 3.3%.

In 2018, China accounted for a prominent market share, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9%.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key players such as Avant Innovations, Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Indiegogo, Inc., Kingkraft, Orchids International, Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, and Valiryo.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for body dryer market.

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

