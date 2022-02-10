Chinese soldier gets stuck under Russian Olympic Committee flag

Chinese soldier accidentally drapes Russian Olympic Committee flag over his face. (Twitter, China Uncensored screenshot) Chinese soldier accidentally drapes Russian Olympic Committee flag over his face. (Twitter, China Uncensored screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video footage surfaced on Tuesday (Feb. 8) showing a Chinese soldier accidentally drape his face with the Russian Olympic Committee flag.

On Tuesday (Feb. 8), China Uncensored uploaded a video on its Instagram page showing a flag-raising ceremony from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. In the video, a Chinese soldier can be seen tossing the white banner which represents the Russian Olympic Committee as the flag begins to rise up the pole.

However, the flag flies right onto the soldier's head and covers his face for about four seconds. Rather than trying to remove the flag, the soldier dutifully holds his arm out to the side where the flag should have flown.

He then snaps to attention and salutes with the flag still covering most of his head. The soldiers on either side stand rigid and expressionless throughout the incident.

The video quickly gained 73,413 views and drew nearly 400 comments mainly focused on the zero-tolerance policy by Beijing toward anything that would portray the Chinese government in a negative light:

"This is the only part of the Olympics I have watched so far and I have to say, I’m impressed!"

"He's not coming home tonight!"

"Poor guy's never going to be seen again."

"I heard he died in a car crash tomorrow."

"Mr. Bean would’ve been impressed."

"Re-educate this man on flag throws plz."