Animal group blasts forced molting amid egg supply woes in Taiwan

Forced molting hurts hens’ wellbeing and quality of eggs they lay

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 12:39
Egg retailer in Taiwan. 

Egg retailer in Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s animal welfare community has raised concerns about the practice of forced molting reportedly used by some farms to address the acute shortage of eggs.

Egg farms in central Taiwan including those in Changhua County are said to have resorted to forced molting to accelerate egg-laying cycles for old hens, but the approach still fails to produce enough eggs amid robust demand, per China Times.

Forced molting works by depriving hens of food for 7 to 14 days, during which the birds will lose their feathers and cease laying eggs in order to fast-track a new cycle of egg production. In a more radical practice, some farmers even refrain from giving the hens water.

The Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan is urging a halt of the practice, which it says is not only cruel but also undermines the quality of eggs. Many hens die during the forced fast and those that have survived will lose 30% of their weight and develop health conditions.

Eggs produced this way also have thinner shells and substandard quality. The organization calls upon industry players to end the animal abuse and allow eggs to be produced in a natural timeframe.

Taiwan is being hit by egg supply woes with a daily shortfall of 1.2 million eggs, due to combined factors from weather to COVID-19 induced chick replenishment problems. The government has said the demand will partly be met by imports, and the shortage is expected to ease by April.
Updated : 2022-02-10 13:08 GMT+08:00

