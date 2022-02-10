Alexa
Taiwan foreign minister praises Somaliland for defending democracy

Joseph Wu met with Somaliland delegation on Wednesday

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 11:51
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (center) with Somaliland delegation. (MOFA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The visit of the Somaliland delegation is a testament to the East African nation's defense of freedom and democracy, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said on Wednesday (Feb. 9).

During a meeting with the delegation, led by Somaliland Foreign Minister Essa Kayd Mohamoud, Wu expressed gratitude for their visit despite the COVID pandemic still raging on. He said that the trip demonstrates that Taiwan and Somalia are not under the tyrannical threat of the authoritarian system as they safeguard their belief in democracy, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Wu congratulated Somaliland on its successful parliamentary election last year and said the country is becoming a shining model of democracy in the Horn of Africa. He said he looks forward to continued bilateral cooperation in the future to deepen the Taiwan-Somaliland friendship.

The Taiwan foreign minister also said that Taiwan and Somaliland understand each other’s international situation. Therefore, Taiwan will continue to support Somalia's democratic development and assist it in promoting bilateral cooperation projects in the fields of energy, information and communication, agriculture, and medical care, he said.

He also encouraged the two countries to further develop economic and trade exchanges as well as personnel capacity building.

Mohamoud thanked the Taiwan government and NGOs for their continued assistance to Somaliland during the pandemic and praised Taiwan as an important partner. He said the two sides share the universal values of democracy, freedom and human rights, and Somaliland's determination to continue strengthening and deepening bilateral relations will never be shaken by external pressure.
Updated : 2022-02-10 13:08 GMT+08:00

