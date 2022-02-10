Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Pizza Hut Taiwan holds 'lucky pizza cushion' sweepstake

Patrons must order specified pizza flavor to be eligible

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 11:37
Pizza Hut Taiwan's "lucky pizza cushion." (Facebook, Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)

Pizza Hut Taiwan's "lucky pizza cushion." (Facebook, Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To cheer up those returning to work after a lengthy Lunar New Year break, Pizza Hut Taiwan announced that it would be giving away “lucky pizza cushions.”

On Wednesday (Feb. 9), Pizza Hut Taiwan announced the event on its Facebook page along with photos of the cushion, which has a Super Supreme pizza design. Those who wish to enter for the prize draw must hold Pizza Hut Taiwan membership and order its white sauce seafood pizza by Feb. 22; the 10 winners will be announced on March 1.

“This is not an ordinary cushion…it is one that lets you nap without worry and drool as you dream about pizza after getting back to work,” the Facebook post read. Other uses of the cushion as described by Pizza Hut Taiwan include letting one “sit higher up than others” as one waits for delivery, always having "support from pizza,” and embracing "good luck” at work.

According to Pizza Hut Taiwan, the cushion will be sent to winners in a pizza box. The only way to get the cushion is through the sweepstake as it is not for sale, which drew some complaints from fans.

Commentators on Facebook eagerly asked for a broader choice of flavors shown on the cushion. Many inquired about the cilantro century egg pig's blood cake flavor, a flavor that became an internationally trending topic upon its release; others asked if there would be a tri-colored pea (carrot, peas, and corn) version or a Hawaiian version.

Pizza Hut Taiwan holds 'lucky pizza cushion' sweepstake
A demonstration of how to "nap without worry" and "dream about pizza." (Facebook, Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)
Pizza Hut Taiwan holds 'lucky pizza cushion' sweepstake
The lucky pizza cushion also helps one "“sit higher up than others." (Facebook, Pizza Hut Taiwan photo)
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut Taiwan
pizza
sweepstakes
Lunar New Year
cilantro
century egg
pig's blood cake
Hawaii

RELATED ARTICLES

7.5 million tourists swarmed Taiwan’s Tainan during LNY
7.5 million tourists swarmed Taiwan’s Tainan during LNY
2022/02/08 12:52
Cat and dog believed to bring luck to two Taiwan scratch card winners
Cat and dog believed to bring luck to two Taiwan scratch card winners
2022/02/07 19:19
Taiwan gambling house busted by police disguised as food deliverymen
Taiwan gambling house busted by police disguised as food deliverymen
2022/02/05 15:05
South Taiwan restaurant patrons report food poisoning from LNY take-out meals
South Taiwan restaurant patrons report food poisoning from LNY take-out meals
2022/02/05 11:32
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
2022/02/04 17:36

Updated : 2022-02-10 13:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
"