13 migrant workers, Taiwanese contractor at Career Technology in New Taipei test positive for COVID

New COVID cluster breaks out at Apple Supplier in New Taipei's Shulin District

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 11:33
(Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Department of Health on Thursday (Feb. 10) announced that 13 migrant workers at Taiwanese Apple supplier Career Technology Co. (嘉聯益) and one Taiwanese worker have tested positive for COVID.

On Wednesday (Feb. 9) the company announced that a female foreign worker in her 20s at its electronics factory in New Taipei City's Shulin District had tested positive for COVID. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) initially directed the local health department to test 150 coworkers, including those from the dormitory where the case lives.

The testing was soon expanded to 1,762 employees in the factory area and residents of the dormitory. On Thursday, the health department announced that 14 people have tested positive thus far, 13 of whom are migrant workers and one is a Taiwanese man from Taoyuan who works for a third-party supplier.

The Taiwanese man had been in contact with personnel in the production line inside the Shulin factory. The health department has expanded contact tracing, is conducting an epidemiological investigation, and is carrying out disinfection of the factory area.
Updated : 2022-02-10 12:10 GMT+08:00

