Former Taiwan president’s office receives threatening letter

Mail containing joss paper allegedly originated from Hong Kong

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 10:24
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou.

Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A letter mailed to the office of former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Wednesday (Feb. 9) contained joss money from Hong Kong and warned the Kuomintang against “preventing Hong Kong brethren from going to Taiwan.”

UDN reported that the letter was sent to Ma’s office in Neihu District, Taipei by “The Hoor Foon Hay Team” (何歡喜團隊), and read, “Warning! Watch how you speak, Kuomintang! Do not prevent Hong Kong brethren from going to Taiwan! Those who disobey me shall perish, liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”

The letter was reportedly sent via international mail and bore Hong Kong stamps and postmarks. After receiving the mail, a director at the office surnamed Wang (王) immediately reported it to the police.

Though the Taipei City Police Department Neihu Precinct lifted two fingerprints from the letter, it was unable to match them to anyone in the system. The police found surveillance footage of a mail carrier delivering the letter at around 10 a.m. and are continuing their investigation while reinforcing patrols around the area, according to UDN.

The name Hoor Foon Hay has been associated with a series of similar threatening letters in Hong Kong targeted at government officials. Sing Tao Daily reported on Nov. 27, 2021 that within two weeks’ time, seven letters containing powder or spoiled meat had been sent, and a netizen calling himself or herself Hoor Foon Hay openly admitted to having sent them.

The Hong Kong police suspected a university student surnamed Fan (范) currently studying in Taiwan to be behind the letters. The student had allegedly publicized information on Hong Kong police officers, officials, and “patriotic individuals,” and participated in protests.

On social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram, Hoor Foon Hay claims to be in exile in Taiwan and actively posts news reports regarding the letters. Hoor allegedly sent a letter containing a blade to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) on Dec. 13, 2021.
Updated : 2022-02-10 11:36 GMT+08:00

