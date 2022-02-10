Alexa
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense assets to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 09:35
Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Feb. 9), marking the fourth intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare airplane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence airplane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Beijing has sent a total of 10 aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, including two fighter jets and eight spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, China military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 ELINT plane. (MND photo)
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZFlight paths of Chinese planes on Feb. 9. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND
PLAAF

