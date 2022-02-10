Argentinian youths thank Taiwan for bicycle donations

The flags of Taiwan and Argentina. (Freepik photo) The flags of Taiwan and Argentina. (Freepik photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several Argentinian netizens from Neuquen province have thanked Taiwan for donating bicycles which have helped transportation in the remote region.

Taiwan’s representative office in Argentina affirmed its commitment to humanitarian work and its ongoing promotion of environmentally sustainable projects, according to a UDN report.

One Argentinian named Joni thanked Taiwan for making his commute easier, since he previously had to walk or hitch a ride to work. A laundry worker named Diego had his old bicycle stolen and was very grateful to Taiwan for the timely assistance.

Argentinian Senator Francisco Sanchez said the bicycles will give young people in the community more opportunities to explore more places and get in touch with nature. He also thanked the Taiwan Representative Office for contributing to local students and promoting healthy living.

Taiwan’s representative office began promoting the "Go Green Program for Bicycle Commuting in Remote Areas in Argentina" at the end of last year. It is designed in collaboration with Argentine charities to help local youths improve their employability and living environment.