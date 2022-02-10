Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Argentinian youths thank Taiwan for bicycle donations

Donated bikes help transportation in remote region

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 09:31
The flags of Taiwan and Argentina. (Freepik photo)

The flags of Taiwan and Argentina. (Freepik photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several Argentinian netizens from Neuquen province have thanked Taiwan for donating bicycles which have helped transportation in the remote region.

Taiwan’s representative office in Argentina affirmed its commitment to humanitarian work and its ongoing promotion of environmentally sustainable projects, according to a UDN report.

One Argentinian named Joni thanked Taiwan for making his commute easier, since he previously had to walk or hitch a ride to work. A laundry worker named Diego had his old bicycle stolen and was very grateful to Taiwan for the timely assistance.

Argentinian Senator Francisco Sanchez said the bicycles will give young people in the community more opportunities to explore more places and get in touch with nature. He also thanked the Taiwan Representative Office for contributing to local students and promoting healthy living.

Taiwan’s representative office began promoting the "Go Green Program for Bicycle Commuting in Remote Areas in Argentina" at the end of last year. It is designed in collaboration with Argentine charities to help local youths improve their employability and living environment.
Argentina
youth
bicycles
Taiwan Representative Office
transport

RELATED ARTICLES

UK protests Chinese support for Argentina's claims over Falkland Islands
UK protests Chinese support for Argentina's claims over Falkland Islands
2022/02/07 11:54
U.S. lawmakers push to rename Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington
U.S. lawmakers push to rename Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington
2022/02/04 10:37
Taiwan's Kaohsiung bans eating in movie theaters as local COVID infections exceed 100
Taiwan's Kaohsiung bans eating in movie theaters as local COVID infections exceed 100
2022/02/01 18:02
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
2022/01/29 12:10
China responds to news EU will take Lithuania case to WTO
China responds to news EU will take Lithuania case to WTO
2022/01/27 17:52

Updated : 2022-02-10 10:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 26 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 26 local COVID cases
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
"