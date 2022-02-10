Free Webinar "Getting Started with Google Workspace in 1 Day" from TS Cloud: Make It Easy to Learn and Use

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 February 2022 - Google Cloud Premier Partner - TS Cloud is hosting a free webinar "Getting Started with Google Workspace in 1 Day" on February 22, 2022 (Tuesday) from 14:00 to 16:30 (GMT+8). In this webinar, TS Cloud will explain the settings and basic features of Google Office Productivity Suite in layman's terms so attendees can easily understand without IT background knowledge.





Free Webinar "Getting Started with Google Workspace in 1 Day"

After the pandemic outbreak two years ago, it seems that coexistence is the way to go in the short term. Thus, many companies have begun to create new work environments. In a recent report by Google, most of the issues concerned by employees and employers from various industries working in hybrid remote offices include flexibility of work tools, connectivity between apps, and stability of the Internet. Google Office Productivity Suite for business - Google Workspace, provides a flexible, innovative solution for people and businesses to get more done. There are 3 billion users worldwide who have changed the way they work productivity and collaboration by using Google Workspace. Teams can collaborate with others in real time and store those files in the cloud with Google Drive with a user-friendly interface. Using such a tool is not only convenient and time-saving, but also reduces operational costs.

Under pressure from the pandemic outbreak and environmental trends, companies face the challenge of rapidly digitally transforming their workflows. Since its founding in 2007, TS Cloud, Google Cloud Premier Partner, has been committed to helping businesses leverage cloud technology to improve labor productivity and reduce labor costs. The company has helped more than 3,000 enterprise customers apply cloud technology for digital transformation. To date, the business has expanded to Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. Based on its experience, TS Cloud understands the difficulties faced by enterprises, especially those who do not have IT background knowledge, in using Google Workspace for digital transformation.

When implementing Google Office Productivity Suite - Google Workspace, it is important to understand the meaning of some terms and configure settings in DNS such as TXT. Users might get discouraged during implementation if they are not familiar with it. Therefore, TS Cloud hopes that participants will have a quick start to explore the features and convenience of Google Workspace.

To learn more about Google Office Productivity Suite settings and basic features, please click the link to register for the free webinar "Getting Started with Google Workspace in 1 Day" or contact Ms. Leong (Simba) at 3163 2520.

