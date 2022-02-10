St. Louis Blues ink Berube to 3-year contract extension

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues announced a three-year contract extension Wednesday with coach Craig Berube.

The 56-year-old Berube is 133-72-30 (.630) in 3 1/2 seasons with the Blues and was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award in 2019 when he led the Blues to the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

The Blues are fifth in the Western Conference coming out of the All-Star break and eager for a long playoff run after first-round ousters the past two years.

Berube is seventh in Blues history in games coached and fourth in wins. He was a former head coach with the Philadelphia Flyers (2013-15).