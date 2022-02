Tottenham concedes 2 late goals, loses 3-2 to Southampton

Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at the Tottenham ... Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham conceded two goals in a chaotic three-minute period late in the game to lose 3-2 to Southampton on Wednesday in a blow to its top-four ambitions in the Premier League.

Southampton appeared to be driven by a sense of injustice after Son Heung-min's goal in the 70th minute that put Tottenham ahead. In the build-up, Emerson Royal looked to have fouled Armando Broja in the air and it led to some heated exchanges among players and coaches.

The visitors poured forward and after Mohamed Elyounoussi equalized in the 79th, Che Adams headed in an almost identical goal for the winner in the 82nd.

Broja had earlier canceled out Tottenham's opening goal that was scored by a Southampton player, as Jan Bednarek slid in deflect a cross into his own net under pressure from Son.

Substitute Steven Bergwijn had an equalizing goal disallowed in the final minutes as Tottenham stayed seventh, four points off the Champions League places. West Ham occupies fourth place but has played three more games than Tottenham.

