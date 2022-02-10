Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Giroud scores 2 again as AC Milan reaches Italian Cup semis

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 06:14
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match between AC Milan and Lazio at the...
AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match between AC Milan and Lazio at the S...
AC Milan's Rafael Leao, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match betwee...
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match between AC Milan and Lazio at the ...
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, left, scores his side's third goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match between AC Milan and Lazio at the San Siro st...
AC Milan's Franck Kessie celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match between AC Milan and Lazio at the ...

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match between AC Milan and Lazio at the...

AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match between AC Milan and Lazio at the S...

AC Milan's Rafael Leao, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match betwee...

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match between AC Milan and Lazio at the ...

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, left, scores his side's third goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match between AC Milan and Lazio at the San Siro st...

AC Milan's Franck Kessie celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Italian Cup quarter final match between AC Milan and Lazio at the ...

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud's brace made it four goals in two games for the striker as AC Milan routed Lazio 4-0 to reach the semifinals of the Italian Cup on Wednesday.

After scoring two late goals to help Milan beat league leader Inter Milan 2-1 on Saturday, the France veteran struck twice in the first half.

Five-time cup winner Milan took the lead midway through the half at San Siro through Portugal winger Rafael Leao.

Center half Alessio Romagnoli launched a long pass and Leao latched onto it for his second goal of the competition and ninth overall this season for the Rossoneri.

Giroud turned in Leao's cross in the 41st then another from countryman Theo Hernandez moments before the break. He has 10 goals in 22 games since joining the Italian giant after four years at Premier League club Chelsea.

Midfielder Franck Kessie added the fourth goal 10 minutes from time for Milan, which last won the trophy in 2003 and joined seven-time winner Inter in the last four.

Cup holder Juventus faces Sassuolo and last year's runner-up Atalanta takes on Fiorentina on Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-10 07:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 26 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 26 local COVID cases
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
"