Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health to go only-digital

By MARK KENNEDY , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2022/02/10 04:44
Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health to go only-digital

NEW YORK (AP) — A clutch of lifestyle and pop culture magazine titles — including Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health — will end their print editions and go digital-only.

The six magazines — also counting EatingWell, Parents and People en Español — were formerly owned by Meredith Corporation and will be available only online starting April.

Other former Meredith brands will keep their print runs for now, including People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living and Food & Wine.

“It is not news to anyone that there has been a pronounced shift in readership and advertising from print to digital, and as a result, for a few important brands, print is no longer serving the brand’s core purpose,” Dotdash Meredith CEO Neil Vogel said in a memo to his staff obtained by The Associated Press.

The shutdown comes only months after IAC/Interactive Corp, parent company of DotDash Meredith, acquired the titles from Meredith for $1.8 billion in October. The deal closed in December.

The move was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and is just the latest sign of print media's declining circulation and revenue. The move will lead to 200 jobs being cut, mostly supporting the print operations. It represents less than 5% of the company employee population.

“Naysayers will interpret this as another nail in print’s coffin,” Vogel wrote. “They couldn’t be more wrong — print remains core to Dotdash Meredith.”

Updated : 2022-02-10 06:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 26 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 26 local COVID cases
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
"