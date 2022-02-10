Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jim Riggleman hired to manage minor league Billings Mustangs

By Associated Press
2022/02/10 03:58
Jim Riggleman hired to manage minor league Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Jim Riggleman was hired Wednesday as manager of the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League.

The 69-year-old takes over for Joe Kruzel, who left to become a minor league coordinator with the Los Angeles Angels.

Riggleman has a 726-904 record as manager of San Diego (1992-94), the Chicago Cubs (1995-99), Seattle (2008), Washington (2009-11), and Cincinnati (2015-18).

He also managed the Reds' Triple-A Louisville farm team (2013-14) and has been a coach for St. Louis (first base 1989-90), Cleveland (third base 2000), the Los Angeles Dodgers (bench coach 2001-04), Seattle (bench coach 2008), and Washington (bench coach 2009).

Billings is scheduled to open its season on May 25 at the Missoula Paddleheads.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-10 06:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 26 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 26 local COVID cases
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
Taiwan ranks 1st in COVID Recovery Index
"