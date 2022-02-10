Puerto Rico comptroller calls on US to probe hurricane case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s comptroller on Wednesday called on federal authorities to investigate a newly released finding that the U.S. territory’s public bus authority gave more than $15,000 worth of gasoline to private citizens and unauthorized entities after Hurricane Maria hit in September 2017.

The office said the gasoline was delivered for more than a month to people including the neighbor of one government official, a contractor who administers a local train system and employees with various government agencies such as the maritime transport authority and transportation and public works.

The devastating Category 4 storm caused fuel shortages that forced hundreds of thousands of people to wait hours — sometimes even more than a day — in line to obtain gasoline. At least one person was killed during a skirmish at a gas station.

The comptroller accused the former president and general manager of the Metropolitan Bus Authority and other government officials of taking advantage of their positions to allow people and private entities to illegally obtain benefits.

The comptroller also said that the bus authority issued receipts for more than $84,000 worth of gas but only received $30,000 in return.

A spokesperson for the bus authority could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Comptroller’s Office recommended that the U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies look into potential crimes including perjury and illegal enrichment with public goods.